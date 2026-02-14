West Covina police searching for woman who allegedly abducted 18-month-old nephew

The West Covina Police Department says it's searching for a woman with "violent tendencies" who's alleged to have abducted her young nephew.

In a news release, the department said officers responded to a reported kidnapping around 5:50 a.m. Friday, when they learned that an 18-month-old boy was allegedly taken from his residence by his estranged aunt.

The boy, identified as Isaiah Sunel Nava, was last seen wearing a diaper.

The estranged aunt, identified by police as 26-year-old Amber Alexis Destiny Zarate, was seen via surveillance video in the area around the time of the reported kidnapping.

Zarate is unhoused and frequents the Los Angeles area, police said. She's currently out on parole with outstanding warrants out for her arrest, and has a history of drug use and violent tendencies, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a black top, white pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Police are unsure of her and Nava's whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Zarate or the child is urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the West Covina Police Department at (626) 939-8500. If you want to remain anonymous, contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by email at info@lacrimestoppers.org.