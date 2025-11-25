West Covina police officer charged with stealing money during traffic stops

A West Covina Police Department officers was charged with allegedly stealing money from drivers during traffic stops dating back to 2024, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Officer Jose Garcia, 38, was charged with one felony count each of misappropriation of public funds and grand theft by embezzlement, a news release from the DA's Office said. Additionally, he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of petty theft.

The release lists several different instances of alleged theft during traffic stops, the first of which happened on Sept. 21, 2024. Prosecutors said that Garcia conducted a traffic stop and searched the victim's vehicle. He allegedly took approximately $600 from the victim's wallet before arresting him.

The second instance, on Nov. 23, 2024, Garcia allegedly took $100 from a passenger's backpack during a traffic stop. He then released the occupants with a verbal warning, the release said.

The third and final listed instance allegedly happened on Feb. 8, 2025. Prosecutors said that Garcia conducted a traffic stop and searched the victim's car, during which he is said to have taken approximately $300 from the center console. The victim was also released with a verbal warning.

"Stealing from the very people you are sworn to protect is a profound betrayal of the badge," said a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. "When an officer turns routine traffic stops into opportunities for theft, for their own benefit, it corrodes public trust and endangers the integrity of our justice system. We will use every legal tool at our disposal to ensure that officer is held fully accountable for these alleged abuses of power, and we will not hesitate to hold any law enforcement officials responsible for any crimes committed in the course of their duties."

Garcia was released from custody on a promise that he would appear in court for arraignment on January 28, 2026 at the West Covina Courthouse.

WCPD Chief Antonio Cortina also shared a statement on the matter.

"While we fully support due process, any criminal conduct by an officer, particularly involving theft or abuse of public trust, is unacceptable and undermines our mission," Cortina's statement said. "We are deeply concerned that an officer may have violated the public trust and the fundamental principles of policing. We are committed to ensuring accountability."

If convicted as charged, Garcia faces up to four years in a state prison as well as an additional consecutive one-year jail term, the release said.