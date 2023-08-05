Watch CBS News
West Covina gymnastics coach arrested for sexual misconduct with children

A West Covina gymnastics coach has been arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts with children. 

Jose De Jesus Barraza.  West Covina Police Department

Jose De Jesus Barraza, 47, was arrested on Friday in Jurupa Valley at around 10:30 a.m. by a United States Marshal Taskforce Team in Jurupa Valley on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with children under 14, the West Covina Police Department said. 

While there were no specifics on any of the allegations, police disclosed that Barraza was being held in lieu of $900,000 bail. 

It was not immediately known how many victims there may be or where Barraza coached gymnastics. 

As they prepare a case and continue to investigate, police ask anyone who may be an additional victim to contact them at (626) 939-8500.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 6:27 PM

