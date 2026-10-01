West Covina man arrested for allegedly setting several fires since May

A West Covina man was arrested for allegedly starting a series of fires in West Covina dating back to May, according to police.

In a news release shared on social media, West Covina Police Department officials said Christopher Joseph Ramirez was arrested on Friday on four felony counts of arson involving property and forest land.

"Ramirez has been identified as the suspect responsible for setting four separate fires between May and August 2026, all of which occurred at Galster Park," the release said. "Each fire consumed several acres of land and posed a significant threat to nearby residential areas."

Information regarding the investigation was not immediately available, but West Covina police said they worked with the West Covina Fire Department Arson Unit, Verdugo Fire Investigation Task Force, the Area E Regional Arson and Explosives Task Force, the South Bay Arson Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to identify and arrest Ramirez.

Police said that all four of the fires were extinguished quickly and before they could spread to the nearby homes.

Ramirez remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, police said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitting an anonymous tip online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.