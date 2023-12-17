West Adams family makes desperate plea for return of two dogs taken from outside their home

Family pleads for return of two dogs stolen from outside their West Adams home

A West Adams family is making a desperate plea for the return of their two beloved dogs who were taken from outside of their home last week.

"We want our dogs back," said Alina Rhie, fighting back emotion. "I don't know how we're gonna be able to move on."

A photo of the two dogs stolen from outside of the home in West Adams on Thursday. Alina Rhie

They say that the dognapping happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, when the dogs were left alone in a stroller for a second on the driveway of the home.

When they went back outside, the dogs and their stroller were nowhere to be seen.

Security video shows a person pushing the stroller in the opposite direction of the home.

Rhie says that the family has been going to shelters throughout Los Angeles County in hopes that they've turned up, but have thus far been unsuccessful.

They've also posted fliers throughout their neighborhood.

A $1,000 reward has been offered by the family as they await the safe return of their beloved pups.

The family made a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department, who have launched an investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at (800) 222-8477.