Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Stephon Castle added 21 points and 12 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Los Angeles Clippers for a 124-112 victory on Thursday night.

Julian Champagnie added 20 points for San Antonio, which bounced back from a 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday that snapped its 12-game winning streak.

Wembanyama was 13-for-26 in scoring, with at least 30 points for the seventh time this season.

Darius Garland and Brook Lopez had 23 points apiece for Los Angeles.

San Antonio lost Dylan Harper to injury in the loss to the Pistons and he is expected to miss one to three weeks with a strained left hip he sustained with a minute remaining after slipping as he attempted to plant his feet.

With Harper out, Jordan McLaughlin filled in the rotation and had five rebounds, three assists and no turnovers. The Spurs outscored the Clippers by 16 points in his 11 minutes.

Castle's steal and pass to Champagnie for a 3-pointer gave San Antonio a 105-97 lead with 8 minutes remaining, but Lopez and Max Strus hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit.

It was a pattern the Spurs struggled with all game.

San Antonio was allowing a league-low 32.9 3-point attempts per game, but Los Angeles finished 17 for 42. The Spurs were 11 for 31 on 3-pointers.

After a sluggish start, Castle's 3-pointer gave the Spurs their first double-digit lead at 38-28 four minutes into the second quarter.

San Antonio is 12-1 when leading by double digits this season.

Strus finished with 18 points and was 5 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Up next

Clippers: At Dallas on Saturday.

Spurs: Host New Orleans on Saturday.