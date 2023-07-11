WeHo's iconic gay bar and nightclub, the Abbey, is for sale

One of West Hollywood's most well-known gay nightclubs is on the market.

The Abbey is listed as "a generational purchase opportunity to acquire one of the world's most iconic nightclubs and restaurants," wrote the Brandon Michaels Group on its website.

The real estate group posted "request for offers" on both the Abbey Food and Bar and The Chapel at the Abbey, including "tangible and intangible assets."

The Abbey started as a coffee shop in 1991 and grew to become the bar, restaurant, and event venue, with four indoor and outdoor bars and dining spaces. The Chapel at the Abbey opened in 2016 as an expansion of the original business.