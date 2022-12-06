WeHo officials warn shoppers of crimes of opportunity

The City of West Hollywood sent out some holiday season safety tips as the 'hustle and bustle' is about to preoccupy most of us.

City leaders say they've taken measures to make sure everyone's safe this holiday season with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station conducting their Holiday Community Safety Patrol operation and the city's Block by Block Security Ambassadors providing increased foot patrols.

The following are 10 tips can help prevent crimes of opportunity provided by the City of West Hollywood:

Lock your car and hide your valuables in the trunk. Keep recent purchases out of sight. Stay alert to your surroundings. Park in a safe, well-lit place. Don't overburden yourself with packages and be cognizant of who's around you. Watch your packages. Get a camera if they're delivered to your home, or consider getting a locker/P.O. box for deliveries instead. Light up your house. Add motion-sensor lights as an added security measure. Hang onto your purse or backpack. Don't leave it on the back of a chair while dining or in a shopping cart. Keep your wallet and cell phone in your front pocket to avoid being pickpocketed. Watch your drinks when out at a bar and be mindful of leaving with people you don't know. Don't over-imbibe, whether it's alcohol or legal cannabis, as consuming even small amounts may leave you vulnerable. Secure your luggage. If you're visiting from out of town, don't leave luggage unattended or where it can be seen. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Pay with a check or credit card whenever possible. Don't walk around with your head in your phone. Look up and know what's going on around you.