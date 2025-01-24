Los Angeles area prepares for weekend rain with increased mudslide danger in burn scar areas

A cold system will arrive in the Los Angeles area Saturday afternoon, bringing the possibility of rain through Monday morning, and increasing the potential for mudslides and debris flow.

The Southern California region has gone hundreds of days without any significant rain. The extremely dry conditions have fueled wildfires that have devastated entire neighborhoods. Nearly 50,000 acres have burned since the fires started on Jan. 7.

Long Beach, CA - March 06: A family uses umbrellas amid a gust of wind and rain as they visit the Aquarium of The Pacific in Long Beach Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

Weather officials warn that areas recently affected by wildfires are at a higher risk for flooding since the land does not absorb water normally.

The cooling trend will begin Friday night with lower temperatures and a sea breeze. The National Weather Service said the system will not be a typical cold front or atmospheric river event.

Los Angeles County could experience .01 to 1.25 inches of rain, the NWS said. There is a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorms throughout the Southern California region.

"No major flooding risks except 5-10% chance of significant debris and burn scars for LA and Ventura Co," the NWS said.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of morning drizzle, but the actual rain will come until the late afternoon and evening, weather officials said.

Although the rain will decrease the fire danger, it will increase other dangers as residents in the fire zones have begun repopulating. Crews have been working to clear debris from damaged or destroyed properties ahead of the weather event.

Sandbag stations have also been established at fire stations and community centers across the county in preparation for the potential rain.

Hundreds of personnel, including geologists, National Guard troops and engineers have been mobilized to identify and protect high-risk areas.

The city of Pasadena will also distribute free, pre-filled sandbags at the following locations beginning Wednesday:

Altadena Golf Course 1456 E. Mendocino Street, CA 91001

Las Flores Creek Park, 3895 Rambla Pacifico Street, Malibu, California.

Robinson Park (south parking lot), 1081 N. Fair Oaks, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except on Saturday, January 25, due to a special event.

Victory Park (parking lot along Altadena Dr.), 2575 Paloma St, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The following Pasadena Fire Department Stations will also have a small supply of sand and sandbags:

Fire Station 37, 3430 E. Foothill Blvd., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Fire Station 38, 1150 Linda Vista Ave., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Pasadena residents are limited to 10 pre-filled sandbags. Proof of residency is required to receive the sand and sandbags for both LA County and Pasadena locations.