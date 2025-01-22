Rainy weekend prompts concerns of mudslides in LA County burn scars

Mudslide and debris flow concerns prompt rain prep in communities near Eaton Fire burn scar

Mudslide and debris flow concerns prompt rain prep in communities near Eaton Fire burn scar

Mudslide and debris flow concerns prompt rain prep in communities near Eaton Fire burn scar

Authorities started preparing the burn scars throughout Southern California, including Pacific Palisades and Altadena, with rain expected to hit Los Angeles County.

The wildfires that burned across Southern California in early January, including the Palisades and Eaton fires, charred nearly 40,000 acres across LA County. They leveled entire neighborhoods, burning over 18,000 buildings.

With the repopulation efforts in those decimated communities underway for roughly a week, officials have shifted some of their focus to the incoming rainy weather since the fires also burned much of the vegetation. The lack of plant life anchoring the soil has increased concerns about mudslides and floods harming communities near the burn scars.

"Even before we saw rain on the horizon in Los Angeles, I directed my departments and agencies to act fast to protect neighborhoods from potentially hazardous debris flows," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "By stationing resources and staff in key locations, we can help make a difference as we transition from fire response to storm preparedness."

Newsom's office compared the situation to the Montecito mudslides that followed the Thomas Fire in January 2018. The mudslides killed 23 people and destroyed or damaged roughly 4,000 homes. At the time, California's Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said insurers received more than 2,000 claims totaling over $421 million — $388 million of which was for residential property.

In preparation, state officials have mobilized hundreds of personnel, including a dozen geologists, National Guard troops and engineers, to help local authorities identify and protect high-risk areas. Crews from Cal Fire and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have started filling sandbags to help protect against flooding and mudslides in the burn scars.

Locally, LA County officials have a dashboard for fire stations and other community centers offering sandbags and sand to prepare for the potential rain.

The city of Pasadena will also distribute free, pre-filled sandbags at the following locations beginning Wednesday:

Robinson Park (south parking lot), 1081 N. Fair Oaks, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except on Saturday, January 25, due to a special event.

Victory Park (parking lot along Altadena Dr.), 2575 Paloma St, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The following Pasadena Fire Department Stations will also have a small supply of sand and sandbags:

Fire Station 37, 3430 E. Foothill Blvd., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Fire Station 38, 1150 Linda Vista Ave., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Pasadena residents are limited to 10 pre-filled sandbags. Proof of residency is required to receive the sand and sandbags for both LA County and Pasadena locations.

The National Weather Service said its meteorologists have "high confidence in widespread rain" but "low confidence in timing."

They expect about 0.1 inches to 0.5 inches of rain in most areas. However, the San Gabriels may receive anywhere between 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches of rain over a long duration of time.

Earlier this week. Newsom issued an executive order to help clear the toxic debris in the affected Palisades and Eaton fire communities.