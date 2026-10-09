Weekend light to moderate rain forecasted for Southern California

The Southern California cooldown has arrived as temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, with chances of rain coming on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are still warm on Friday in some areas, like Riverside, in the low to mid 90s, and Los Angeles, in the mid to upper 80s, while coastal areas such as Malibu and Laguna Beach will be in the 70s. By Sunday, Simi Valley will see highs around 68, with a chance of rain.

Effects from Tropical Storm Rachel will bring a high probability of rain starting as early as Saturday evening, potentially reaching the Inland Empire and San Bernardino areas.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert on Sunday and Monday due to the chances of rain.

Steady soaking rainfall is expected in the region on Sunday morning. CBS LA Next Weather Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno called the upcoming system a "one-two punch": first, tropical moisture from Rachel arrives, then low pressure from the north will bring light to moderate rain through Monday or Tuesday morning.

A coastal flooding advisory will remain in place through Tuesday, with every high tide expected to be higher than normal, especially at the south-facing beaches, like Long Beach, Dana Point, and Laguna Beach.

Flooding risks are highest on Sunday, with tides likely 1 to 1 ½ feet above astronomical tide charts, according to NWS.