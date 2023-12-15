Storm system could cause heavy rain, damaging winds from New England to Florida this weekend

East Coast braces for powerful storm front East Coast braces for powerful storm front 01:24

More than 60 million people along the East Coast will face the risk of flooding this weekend due to a major rain and wind storm.

The storm system has not formed yet, but is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, according to CBS News partner The Weather Channel. The storm will be formed by "multiple disturbances" that create a low-pressure system in the Gulf that is expected to move north. The National Weather Service said that storm system will join forces with a smaller disturbance that developed along the West Coast on Friday.

Stephanie Abrams, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, said on "CBS Mornings" that strong winds, rip currents and large waves are already present in the area.

By Saturday, the storm will be affecting Florida, Abrams said, with damaging winds, flooding and even tornadoes possible until Sunday. About 12 million people are at risk of severe storms and tornadoes, said the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported on Saturday that there is also a slight risk of excessive rainfall over parts of southern Georgia.

This weekend a strong Gulf of Mexico storm is forecast to move across Florida then up the East Coast. This storm will bring heavy to excessive rain, gusty winds, and moderate coastal flooding to much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Snow is forecast over the Great Lakes and… pic.twitter.com/FTeOdE6yIs — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 15, 2023

Eventually, the storm will begin to move north.

"The strongest winds will spread from Florida into the southeast Saturday into Sunday by Monday. The Northeast will be gusting higher than 50 miles an hour," Abrams said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday he was activating the Florida State Guard to assist the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies before and during the impending storm. He posted on social media that the State Guard will be ready to assist with "any impacts, including flooding, strong wind gusts & isolated tornadoes."

By Sunday night, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic region will be "getting walloped," Abrams, the meteorologist, said. Heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding is possible in these areas, according to The Weather Channel.

By Monday, the storm will be in the Northeast, causing rain and strong winds. In some regions, like the Great Lakes, the Appalachias and areas at higher elevations, that rain might turn into snow, according to The Weather Channel.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Saturday that the city has activated its flash flood emergency plan and issued a travel advisory.

Abrams said that meteorologists expect to see "three to five inches of rain." Maps shared by the National Weather Service showed similar forecasts, ranging between 1.75 inches and 4 inches of rain as the storm moves north.

Rainfall estimates as a major storm impacts the East Coast. NOAA NWS Weather Prediction Center