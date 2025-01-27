Roads, schools remain closed after dangerous weather conditions across Southern California

After weekend rainfall caused mudslides in wildfire burn scar areas and snow created dangerous driving conditions, several roadways and schools remain closed across the Southern California region.

The National Weather Service canceled a majority of the flood watches for the burn scar area. A flood watch remains in effect until 10 a.m. for the Hughes Fire area.

The rainfall in burn scar areas across Southern California caused dangerous driving conditions. KCAL News

While forecasters predict the rain activity will decrease as the morning and afternoon go on, there is still a chance of some lingering showers into Tuesday morning.

Residents in Pacific Palisades and Malibu experienced mudflows that caused road closures in areas where the Palisades Fire had burned a few weeks before. Because of the dangerous mud conditions on the roadways, Malibu school officials canceled classes on Monday.

In Woodland Hills, just north of the Santa Monica Mountains, several cars were trapped in debris flow including a Los Angeles Fire Department fire engine.

Ahead of the weather event, officials had warned about the potential for landslides and flooding in burn scar areas. Residents were warned to stay up to date with weather announcements and emergency alerts.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a mud and rockslide warning advisory for residents in Altadena and Malibu. They highlighted those areas as "high-risk."

Rainfall began Saturday morning in parts of Los Angeles County and picked up overnight. The NWS said the Malibu Hills area received about 1.06 inches of rain, Topanga Canyon received .74 inches and LAX received .95 inches.

The Los Angeles Public Works closed Malibu Canyon Road which is susceptible to landslides. The road was re-opened Monday morning. Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Pacific Coast Highway due to mud and debris, according to Cal Trans. It is unclear when crews will re-open the roadway.

Areas like Studio City, Malibu and Santa Monica experienced thunder and lightning strikes.

Even though the rainfall will decrease, drivers and residents are still urged to proceed with caution in burn and mountain areas. The rain may have caused the land to become unstable.

Snow in mountain communities



A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for mountain areas. The NWS said snow accumulations could be between 4 and 8 inches. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.

The I-5 Freeway through the Grapevine was closed Sunday night by the California Highway Patrol due to snow build-up and dangerous driving conditions. Cal Trans crews continue working to clear the roadway. The freeway remains closed. There is no estimated time of when it will be re-opened.

Rim of the World Unified School District announced all schools would be closed Monday due to the snow and hazardous conditions on the roads.

Weather officials said drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling on slick roads.