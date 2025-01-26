Rain raises mudslide concerns in California's burn scar areas, flood watch in effect

The rain is raising concerns about potential mudslides in recent burn scar areas, including Malibu, Altadena, and other regions.

In response, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a mud and rockslide warning advisory for residents of Altadena and Malibu, highlighting these areas as being at "high risk" for both hazards.

Residents are advised to take precautions, such as staying informed about weather forecasts and emergency alerts, creating a family emergency plan with a designated meeting point and evacuation route, having a battery-powered radio, flashlight, and first aid kit on hand, avoiding burn areas and unnecessary travel, and following evacuation orders if issued.

*URGENT - MUD/ROCKSLIDE WARNING ADVISORY*

Due to the recent wildfires and resulting burn scars, portions of Los Angeles County are at high risk for mud and rockslides. Heavy rainfall, which is forecasted for the area, may exacerbate these conditions, leading to potentially… pic.twitter.com/LbF5eiZKbt — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2025

A Flood Watch also remains in effect for areas impacted by the Palisades, Franklin, Eaton, Bridge, and Hughes fires.

Rainfall rates will stay under a quarter inch per hour through early afternoon, but starting Sunday afternoon, rates between a quarter and a third of an inch per hour will be more common, according to the National Weather Service.

(credit: NWS)

Forecasters say isolated rainfall rates of 0.5 to 0.75 inches per hour are possible after 4 p.m. as the showers intensify. Heaviest rain is expected Sunday into Monday. The NWS says thunderstorms could bring brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a chance of small hail, with waterspouts possible over coastal waters.

In Malibu, where the rain has been light and steady overnight, there are concerns that intensifying rainfall could create risks in burn areas, especially those affected by the recent Palisades fire and last month's Franklin fire. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The rain may also affect areas like Malibu Canyon Road, which is susceptible to landslides. As a precaution, Los Angeles County Public Works will close the roadway from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 5 p.m. on Monday, or until it is deemed safe for travel. Motorists are encouraged to avoid burn areas and mountain roads during storms, if possible. Residents should remain alert and follow evacuation orders if necessary, as the weather is expected to worsen later today.

In the mountain communities, temperatures are around 30 degrees, and a winter storm warning is in effect. Snow levels will range from 3500 to 4500 feet, with 3 to 8 inches of snow expected across the mountains and 6 to 14 inches in the San Gabriels.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Antelope Valley from Sunday evening through early Monday afternoon, where 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the foothills, particularly east of Highway 14.

In Altadena, concerns about the stability of the area persist, particularly in places affected by the Eaton Fire. The rain could loosen debris, leading to dangerous runoff, and there are concerns about pollutants being carried into the area. Efforts are underway to manage water and reduce damage.

Approximately 15,000 K-rails have been set up, and catch basins and drainage systems are being cleared to reduce flooding risks. Workers are wearing gloves while handling potentially contaminated materials in burn scar areas.

The NWS says midweek will bring dry but cool weather, with a weaker storm possible toward the end of the week.