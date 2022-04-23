Watts man killed in hit-and-run; Authorities searching for suspect

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday.

The victim, a male, was walking along Grandee Avenue and 103rd Street at around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle authorities described as a white, four-door sedan. They were unsure of the exact make and model of the vehicle.

The suspect fled from the scene following the collision, where first responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

His name was withheld notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was asked to contact LAPD South Traffic Division Officer Lopez Del Haro or Officer Hurd at (323) 421-2500.