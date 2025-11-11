Watch CBS News
LAPD officers shoot, kill man who was allegedly swinging chain at people in South LA

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man in the Watts neighborhood of South LA on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly swinging a chain at people in the area. 

Officers were called to Kalmia Street and 103rd Street at around noon after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the area, according to LAPD officers

"Multiple callers reported that the suspect, described as a male adult, was armed with a metal chain and swinging it at passing vehicles and passerby's," said a post on X from LAPD. 

Police said that they gave the suspect commands to surrender, but that he ignored them. At this point, they said that they used 40mm beanbag rounds, but they had no effect. 

"The suspect continued to advance on the officers and an officer involved shooting occurred," LAPD said. 

The suspect, who still hasn't been identified, died after being taken to the hospital, police said. 

