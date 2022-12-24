Water warning issued for several Southland beaches due to high bacteria levels

Health officials have issued a warning for beachgoers ahead of the holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels at several popular destinations.

The warning, issued Friday afternoon, disclosed that people visiting the beach should be wary of swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters of:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach,

28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach,

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro,

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica,

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach,

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey.

"These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested," a statement from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said.