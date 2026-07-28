Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main breaks in the Fairfax District Tuesday morning

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are working to repair a water main that ruptured early Tuesday morning in the Fairfax District.

Just before 3 a.m., an 8-inch main ruptured at First Street, leading to a road closure from Detroit Street to La Brea Avenue.

Water and mud filled the street, flooding one car, before crews arrived to shut off the water.

fairfax-water-main-break.jpg
Fairfax water main break. CBS LA

Savannah Boyd, Fairfax District resident, said representatives with LADWP banged on her window to wake her up, as her car was impacted.

"All the water mains are breaking, and it happened under my car, in my neighborhood…" she said, noting she will file a claim with LADWP for the damage.

One resident is without water service, and crews say they hope to have all repairs done by 4 p.m.

fairfax-district-water-main-break-repairs.jpg
LADWP crews work to fix a ruptured water main in the Fairfax District. CBS LA

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue