Water main breaks in the Fairfax District Tuesday morning

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are working to repair a water main that ruptured early Tuesday morning in the Fairfax District.

Just before 3 a.m., an 8-inch main ruptured at First Street, leading to a road closure from Detroit Street to La Brea Avenue.

Water and mud filled the street, flooding one car, before crews arrived to shut off the water.

Fairfax water main break. CBS LA

Savannah Boyd, Fairfax District resident, said representatives with LADWP banged on her window to wake her up, as her car was impacted.

"All the water mains are breaking, and it happened under my car, in my neighborhood…" she said, noting she will file a claim with LADWP for the damage.

One resident is without water service, and crews say they hope to have all repairs done by 4 p.m.