Water main break causes minor flooding in Mid-City neighborhood

A Mid-City neighborhood experienced minor flooding in the streets early Wednesday morning after a water main break in the area.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials on the scene at S. Mullen Avenue were able to cut the source of water just as it began to pool in streets, appearing to leak out from under the concrete.

As they continued to investigate the incident, the source of the break was found at a residence on Mullen Ave., a four-inch cast iron main break.

33 LADWP water services were affected as a result of the break.

Water could be out for some time as crews continued to work in the area.

A cause for the break remained under investigation.