Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck trapped in roadway after water main break in Burbank causes street to buckle

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

 A truck was trapped in the roadway after a water main break in Burbank caused the street to buckle on Friday morning. 

The water main break occurred around 1:19 a.m. near Hollywood Way and Whitnall Highway, flooding nearby streets. 

 A truck parked nearby sank into the road when the street suddenly opened up. The owner of the truck said, thankfully, it wasn't working since it needed repairs. He added that he was already planning to have it towed.

Crews from Burbank Water and Power responded and started to assess the situation. They are using pumps to help clear all of the water.

The man's truck was pulled out of the roadway. It is unclear how many people are being affected and how extensive the damage is. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue