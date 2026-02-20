Truck trapped in roadway after water main break in Burbank causes street to buckle

A truck was trapped in the roadway after a water main break in Burbank caused the street to buckle on Friday morning.

The water main break occurred around 1:19 a.m. near Hollywood Way and Whitnall Highway, flooding nearby streets.

A truck parked nearby sank into the road when the street suddenly opened up. The owner of the truck said, thankfully, it wasn't working since it needed repairs. He added that he was already planning to have it towed.

Crews from Burbank Water and Power responded and started to assess the situation. They are using pumps to help clear all of the water.

The man's truck was pulled out of the roadway. It is unclear how many people are being affected and how extensive the damage is.