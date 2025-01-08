Boil water notice issued in Pacific Palisades as water quality lowers during brush fires

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has issued a boil water notice as brush fires continue to ravage Southern California.

The notice has been issued for Pacific Palisades and adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard for the next 48 hours, the LADWP said.

Malibu, CA - January 08: Kern County firefighters try contain a fully engulfed beachfront home near Carbon Canyon on PCH on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Getty Images

"This applies to water that is used for brushing teeth, making ice cubes, and food preparation such as washing produce," the LAWDP's website said.

Officials said boiled tap water or bottled water should be used for drinking and cooking purposes. Tap water should be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Officer and Engineer Janisse Quiñones said the demand for LADWP has been "tremendous." She explained that they've pushed their water systems to extreme levels for several hours straight.

With the increased use of the systems, the water pressure has lowered. Quiñones said as the pressure lowers the water quality also lowers.

"Please if you're going to be drinking water you need to boil the water," she said.

She encouraged customers across Los Angeles, not only in the Palisades to try and converse water. The fire departments and other agencies helping battle the flames need as much water as they can get.

"We are fighting a wildfire with an urban water system and that is really challenging," she said.