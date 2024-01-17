Watch: Pursuit suspect weaves through mall parking lot to lose deputies

A driver weaved through a mall parking lot to lose deputies during a pursuit near Norwalk.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believed the driver was armed and connected to a robbery. It began near the Los Cerritos Mall and the suspect aimlessly drove around until making his way back to the mall.

He briefly hopped out of the car and tried to lose deputies by running into the mall but could not get inside.

Within seconds, he hopped back into his car and began to weave through a nearby parking lot before driving back onto surface streets.

He eventually ditched his car near an apartment complex. He did not get far until officers cornered him and placed him in handcuffs.