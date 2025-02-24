Warm weather for the week peaks Wednesday, with weekend showers possible

Summer-like weather is here, with the warmest day of the week still ahead. It's the first big warm-up of the year.

Above-normal temperatures peak Wednesday with highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal. Widespread temperatures will be in the 80s, including at the coast, and some regions will see temperatures in the lower 90s.

In Los Angeles, it's expected to reach 89 degrees on Wednesday, making it one of the warmest February days in nine years. The last hottest February day was Feb. 22, 2002, when temperatures peaked at 90 degrees.

"Once we get past Wednesday, we begin the cooldown, and yes, believe it or not, there is a mix of everything this week. There is a light chance of rain moving in Saturday night and into Sunday," KCAL News meteorologist Amber Lee said.

Temperatures will cool down significantly by Friday and will continue dropping through the weekend, with a light chance of rain Saturday night and into Sunday.

Rainfall for this season is still well below last season. So far, Los Angeles has had 5.58 inches of rain, last season the region had recorded 17.79 inches of rain at this time.