Wanted suspect leads police on pursuit through Los Angeles County

Law enforcement chased after a wanted suspect throughout Los Angeles County Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started the pursuit before handing it off to the California Highway Patrol once the driver dropped someone off and entered the 110 Freeway.

Deputies said the suspect was wanted for a felony but did not immediately specify the allegation. Initially, law enforcement believed the driver was armed but neither agency specified the weapon.

The suspect sped through several freeways, reaching speeds above 110 mph as officers tried to track the vehicle with a helicopter.

After nearly 30 minutes, the driver seemed to lose control of the sedan before crashing into a wall on the 91 Freeway near Compton. The suspect exited the freeway with a loose tire flopping around the wheel well.

Police continued to chase after the suspect as sparks flew from the suspect's front wheels. Officers said the driver ran over a pedestrian near 90th and Avalon Boulevard the Florence neighborhood. Shortly after, the suspect crashed into an innocent driver a few blocks down the road before slamming into a wall on Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard

Paramedics loaded him into an ambulance after law enforcement detained him. Another ambulance brought the injured pedestrian to a local hospital in an unknown condition.