Wade Meckler hits his first grand slam to help the Angels rout the Rays 14-3

Wade Meckler hit his first grand slam in the majors for the first of Los Angeles' four homers in the Angels' 14-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Meckler connected off Drew Rasmussen (4-2) in the first inning. He also singled and stole a base.

Mike Trout hit his 14th homer of the season in the fifth and Jo Adell and Oswald Peraza had back-to-back shots in a seven-run ninth. Trout, the major league walks leader, also walked twice and scored three of the Angels' season-high 14 runs.

Tampa Bay lost for just the second time in its last 18 home games.

Yandy Díaz's 24th career leadoff homer, his second in two games, put the Rays on the board in the first. But Angels starter Reid Detmers (2-5) pitched out of a bases-loaded jam.

Junior Caminero doubled in the third, when his popup dodged the Tropicana Field catwalks before landing in the infield. But Detmers left him at second and Tampa Bay finished 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 overall.

Four Angels relievers combined to one-hit the Rays over the final four innings.

In the top of the seventh, Angels shortstop Zach Neto scored on Ian Seymour's wild pitch. Hip-checked by Seymour on the play at the plate, Neto remained on the dirt for several minutes before athletic trainers helped him to his feet. He walked off on his own power but did not return.

Neto's replacement, Nick Madrigal, left in the top of the ninth after Andrew Wantz's pitch ricocheted from Madrigal's hand to his face. Adam Frazier pinch ran for Madrigal.

Up next

Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.99 ERA) was set to start against LHP Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.52) on Sunday in the season finale.