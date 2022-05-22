Voters must register by Monday to receive vote-by-mail ballots for primary election

Los Angeles County residents planning to vote-by-mail must register no later than Monday to receive their ballots for the June 7 primary election.

Residents that are both United States citizens and at least 18-years-old can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.

Those who are unsure of their current registration status can check at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Vote-by-mail ballots will automatically be shipped to voters in advance of the primary election on June 7. In order to return ballots, voters must either drop the ballot off at a L.A. County vote center or at an official vote-by-mail location, which can be found here.

Registration will remain open for those who do not plan on selection vote-by-mail status until the end of the voting period at any L.A. County vote center.

Primary elections include a slew of candidates running for positions including U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator and state assembly member, amongst other local candidates.

Additionally, L.A. County residents will have the option to vote in the races for mayor, city attorney, controller and L.A. City Council Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.