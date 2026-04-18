Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County firefighters fully contain 180+ acre Vista Fire near Lake Elsinore

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Riverside County firefighters have fully contained the Vista Fire, which burned more than 180 acres near Lake Elsinore after it started on Friday afternoon. 

The blaze was reported at around 4:20 p.m. near Vista Avenue and Telford Avenue, in the Meadowbrook community north of Highway 74, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews. 

Several water-dropping aircraft assisted with the firefight, as did crews from Corona Fire Department and Murrieta Fire & Rescue, Cal Fire officials said. 

Within just over an hour of burning, firefighters said that the fire had burned 141 acres and ordered a series of evacuation orders and warnings for residents living in the area. All orders have since been lifted after crews announced 100% containment on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said that the fire burned 183 acres of vegetation and that crews would remain in the area throughout the weekend to address any hot spots and strengthen containment lines. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue