Riverside County firefighters fully contain 180+ acre Vista Fire near Lake Elsinore

Riverside County firefighters have fully contained the Vista Fire, which burned more than 180 acres near Lake Elsinore after it started on Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at around 4:20 p.m. near Vista Avenue and Telford Avenue, in the Meadowbrook community north of Highway 74, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews.

Several water-dropping aircraft assisted with the firefight, as did crews from Corona Fire Department and Murrieta Fire & Rescue, Cal Fire officials said.

Within just over an hour of burning, firefighters said that the fire had burned 141 acres and ordered a series of evacuation orders and warnings for residents living in the area. All orders have since been lifted after crews announced 100% containment on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said that the fire burned 183 acres of vegetation and that crews would remain in the area throughout the weekend to address any hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.