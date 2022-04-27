Virtual home developer pairs up with Beverly Hills real-estate agent

Virtual homes going for six figure price tags in the Metaverse

The Los Angeles real estate market is moving into the Metaverse, where anyone who buys certain homes in Beverly Hills can also buy a sister residence that's been built in the 3-D virtual world.

Rochelle Atlas Maiz has helped hundreds of buyers and sellers in the LA area find a home. Her latest offering is a 1928 Spanish style home that goes for the selling price of $9.4 million.

Example of a virtual home in the Metaverse developed by a company called Ledy.

"The person that buys this house can actually buy a house that's already built in the Metaverse, for $100,000."

That's $100,000 extra for a home in the virtual world, also referred to as the Metaverse.

"There's a lot of interest in the Metaverse, actually. There's $4 billion that has been spent in the last year. So, it's very popular."

Alex Yates is the cofounder of Ledy, a Metaverse developer.

"Right now, we are just walking through the central land, checking out the property," Yates said, as he provided a virtual tour. "Once the buyer buys the house, we will develop the interior for them."

Yates's partner in Ledy, Mark Emtiaz, helped explain how people can use a home in the Metaverse.

"People will be able to have their friends over from all over the world, for a virtual gathering. The could have NFTs displayed in the house. They could have furniture changes."

Emtiaz compared the concept to the internet and 1994, saying that Metaverse homes will only continue to grow in popularity.

"We are looking at Gen Z, Millennials taking over. More than 85% of Gen Z and Millennials play video games. So, the virtual world is very familiar space to them."

For others, however, a home in the Metaverse may be too much of an out of world experience.

Maiz said that's perfectly fine and her Spanish style home in Beverly Hills can be purchased without the virtual home.