Overnight closures on Vincent Thomas Bridge set to begin as crews start next phase of deck replacement

Caltrans has announced overnight closures on the Vincent Thomas Bridge as crews prepare to start the next phase of the deck replacement project.

The overnight closures will allow crews to prepare the work zone ahead of the bridge's full closure scheduled for Nov. 1, 2026. The initial construction preparations include the installation of an under-deck shield, working platform and staircases for crews to access the bridge deck from multiple locations.

The full overnight closures will begin in the westbound direction between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard. Closures will occur Monday through Friday from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., with occasional weekend closures. The southbound SR-47 on-ramp at Ferry Street will also be closed during bridge closures.

During the westbound closures, traffic will be detoured at SR-47 to Route 103 to Pacific Coast Highway to Route 110.

Caltrans said that construction during daytime hours will not require any bridge closures. Officials also said overnight closures in the eastbound direction will happen at a later date.

The work is a part of the $752.8 million deck replacement project that is meant to modernize outdated parts of the bridge. The Vincent Thomas Bridge was built in 1963 and has been in service over the Port of Los Angeles for more than 60 years. Caltrans officials said that although the bridge is structurally sound, the deck is "rapidly deteriorating."

"Caltrans is proposing to replace the entire bridge deck and its seismic sensors," officials said. "In addition, the project will replace the bridge railings, fences and median barrier."