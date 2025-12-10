Vince Dunn scores in OT as Kraken beat Kings, end five-game skid

Vince Dunn scored on the power play 1:21 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night by beating the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2.

Matty Beniers tied the game for the Kraken with a power-play goal with 25.3 seconds left in regulation. Jared McCann also scored for Seattle, which had been winless in its previous six outings (0-5-1) since Nov. 23. Eeli Tolvanan assisted on the tying and winning goals. Dunn added two assists.

Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

Alex Laferriere had a short-handed goal and Kevin Fiala scored on the power play for the Kings. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

The Kraken got the power-play opportunity with 3:55 left in overtime when Adrian Kempe was called for tripping. Tolvanen, playing near the left circle, sent a pass across to Dunn just above the right circle, and his slap shot zipped past Forsberg.

It was a tripping penalty against Forsberg that gave the Kraken a power play with 38.8 seconds left in regulation. With Daccord already having been pulled for the extra attacker, Seattle took advantage of a Kings giveaway in their own end. Tolvanen gained control on the right side and sent it toward the net. Beniers redirected it past Forsberg.

Along with McCann's fifth goal of the year at 3:21 of the second period for a 1-0 lead, all three Kraken goals were scored on the power play. They now have goals with the man advantage in three of the past four games after going 0 for 14 in the four games prior to that.

Laferriere tied it at 1-1 at the 8:16 mark of the second, scoring Los Angeles' league-leading sixth short-handed goal of the season.

Fiala put Los Angeles on top 2-1 on the power play with 5:20 left in regulation.

Up next

Kraken: Visit Utah on Friday night.

Kings: Host Calgary on Saturday.