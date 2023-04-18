Vin Scully tribute set for Dodgers game Tuesday night
The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay tribute to Vin Scully before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets
Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of the first regular-season game Scully broadcast.
A tribute video will be played, members of the late Dodger broadcaster's family will throw the ceremonial first pitch and the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Vin Scully jersey.
Scully's first regular-season game was on April 18, 1950, when the then-Brooklyn Dodgers faced the Phillies at Philadelphia's Shibe Park.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.