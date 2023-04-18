Watch CBS News
Vin Scully tribute set for Dodgers game Tuesday night

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Vin Scully salutes prior to a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Noel Vasquez / GC Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay tribute to Vin Scully before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets

Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of the first regular-season game Scully broadcast.

A tribute video will be played, members of the late Dodger broadcaster's family will throw the ceremonial first pitch and the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Vin Scully jersey.

Scully's first regular-season game was on April 18, 1950, when the then-Brooklyn Dodgers faced the Phillies at Philadelphia's Shibe Park.

