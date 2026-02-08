Villa's Tacos, beloved Los Angeles-based taco shop, makes appearance during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

A Los Angeles-based taqueria made a guest appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, putting an even larger spotlight on the restaurant already loved by Angelenos.

Villa's Tacos, which has two locations in Highland Park and one in Grand Central Market, and Chef Victor Villas were featured as Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performed "Tití Me Preguntó," while walking through what looked like sugar cane fields meant to mimic his home country.

"VILLA'S TACOS IS ALWAYS IN THE BUILDING, BUT TODAY, VILLA'S TACOS WAS IN @BADBUNNYPR's SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW BUILDING!!!!!!" said Villa's Tacos' post on Instagram.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, grabs a piraquas, or shaved ice, and hands it to Chef Villas as he continues dancing during his performance, moving past several symbols representing Puerto Rican culture.

After the show, Villas, a first-generation Mexican-American who was born in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to thank the singer and his support system.

"I want to give a huge thank you to @badbunnypr for hand selecting me & giving me an opportunity to represent my people, my culture, my family & my business," Villas said. "This Super Bowl halftime performance goes down as one of, if not the biggest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time & what an absolute honor it is to have been part of such a special moment!"

He went on to mention where he got his start, selling tacos out of his grandmother's front yard in Highland Park eight years ago, to where he and his business are today.

"I couldn't have sold that 1st taco, if my parents didn't make the difficult decision to leave their homeland for a better life & immigrate to the U.S.," Villas said. "It was an honor to represent my raza & all the taqueros of the world by bringing my taco cart to @badbunnypr 's Super Bowl LX 2026 Halftime show."

Customers lined up outside of Villa's Tacos second Highland Park location in 2023. Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Villa's Tacos is renowned for its handmade blue corn tacos, quesatacos and flavorful meats. In 2024, Jack Flaherty, the starting pitcher who helped the Dodgers to the first of their back-to-back World Series titles, worked a shift at Villa's Tacos at their Grand Central Market location.