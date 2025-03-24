Video shows Riverside police takedown teenager with replica gun inside Galleria at Tyler Mall

A teenage robbery suspect was arrested while in possession of a replica gun last week and the moment that police took him down at the Galleria at Tyler Mall in Riverside was all caught on camera.

The initial robbery took place at the shopping mall located at 1299 Galleria at Tyler on March 16, according to Riverside Police Department officers. They say that the suspect robbed another juvenile with what appeared to be a handgun.

On Sunday, police said that they were alerted when the suspect returned to the mall. They said it was likely mall security that recognized him.

When officers approached the teen, he initially resisted their attempts for arrest but he was eventually taken into custody.

Video shows the moments that two officers take him down inside of the mall, holding him down while attempting to put him in handcuffs. A short time later the officers can be seen holding what looked to be the fake gun he allegedly had at the time of his arrest.

"He was found in possession of a replica firearm, believed to be the same one used in the robbery," police said. "The 16-year-old was later booked into a juvenile facility on robbery charges."

The suspect was not identified due to his age. Police did not disclose what was taken during the initial robbery.