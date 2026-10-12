Video shows man grabbing boy at Thousand Oaks trampoline park

A chaotic scene at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Thousand Oaks was caught on camera after a man grabbed a boy by his shirt over the weekend.

The woman who took the video said it happened at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The video doesn't show what led up to the incident, and CBS News Los Angeles has not been able to confirm what happened before the woman started recording.

In the video, the child shouts for help as Sky Zone staff intervene. The woman said Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the park, but the man had already left.

Some people CBS LA spoke to were disturbed by the video and denounced the man's actions.

In a statement, Sky Zone said in part:

"On Saturday, October 10, a guest at Sky Zone Thousand Oaks became aggressive toward another guest. Our team responded and contacted local law enforcement. The guest involved has been banned from all parks. We are cooperating fully with the Ventura County Sheriff and appreciate their prompt response."

Ventura County deputies did not immediately respond to CBS LA's questions about whether the man had been identified and whether he would face any charges.