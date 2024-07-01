Video shows as pair of burglars hit West Hollywood apartment building's mailroom

Authorities are searching for a pair of burglars who hit the mailroom of a West Hollywood apartment building over the weekend.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning, when two men wearing face coverings hit the Kings Road Towers apartment complex, located in the 1200 block of Kings Road.

Surveillance footage shows as one of the suspects successfully hops a fence into the complex before letting the second man in through the gate. The two then make their way to into the mailroom where they can be seen taking bags, mail and packages.

Jake Mason, the HOA president at the complex, says that one of the men broke into the room about an hour before the two returned.

"I think they used some tools to pry it open," he said.

Residents living at the complex are frustrated as this isn't the first time that their mailroom has been ransacked by burglars. They say that in the last year it's been targeted at least three times.

One person living at the complex says that he had his new credit card taken during one of the burglaries.

"Within two hours they had spent $900 all over town buying stuff with my card," said Dennis Hoerter. "I was able to cancel it."

Others living around the neighborhood say that the issue isn't confined to the complex either. Bruce Gilbert lives across the street, and says that the bold criminals don't even care about cameras.

"The neighborhood has been hit a lot," Mason said. "The buildings have been trying to communicate with each other, HOAs, to give each other a heads up, share pictures. Things like that."

The HOA says that they will file a police report on the incident, but police say that each individual victim of the burglary will have to file their own report on their losses.