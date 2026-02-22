Victorville woman arrested on suspicion of killing 2 family members, injuring another

A Victorville woman was arrested on suspicion of killing two family members and attempting to kill another on Friday, according to authorities.

In a news release, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapons call on the 13000 block of Sundown Road in Victorville around 8:58 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital, where two of them, Ayanna Smith, 48, and Ayanna Scott, 26, were later pronounced dead.

The third victim, a man who remains unidentified publicly, remains hospitalized. His condition wasn't clear as of Sunday.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 45-year-old Sydney Smith of Victorville. She was located and arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

She was transported to High Desert Detention Center, where she remains without bail.

No additional details were immediately made available.