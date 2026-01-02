Victoria Jones, daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, found dead in San Francisco hotel, officials confirm

A woman who was found dead in San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel on New Year's Day has been identified as Victoria Jones, daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, officials said.

Around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the hotel on Mason Street on reports of a person who was deceased. At the scene, officers met with medics who declared an adult woman dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to CBS News Bay Area Friday that the woman has been identified as the 34-year-old and that her legal next of kin have been notified.

Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones attend the red carpet of the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival at Roppongi Hills on October 25, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Authorities did not release additional information about her death. CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Jones' representatives for comment.

Victoria was the daughter of Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She had made several appearances in films as a child, including a role in "Men In Black II", which also starred her father.