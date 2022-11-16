Victim stabbed in the face at taco stand in Canoga Park

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a person in the face while at a Canoga Park taco stand.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened at 9:18 p.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue.

The suspect, who was reportedly wanted for a robbery, drove away in a pickup truck that was last seen on Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue. He is only described as an about 25-year-old Hispanic man wearing a checkered shirt and blue jeans.