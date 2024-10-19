Victim shot inside car before it crashes into Valley Village apartment building

A car crashed into an apartment building in Valley Village after a person inside the vehicle was shot Saturday, police said.

The victim, only described by authorities as male, was left suffering from a gunshot wound after someone opened fire on him while he was inside a black Audi near the 11900 block of Chandler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at 2:24 p.m.

The suspect was last seen driving away from the scene, traveling eastbound on Chandler in a dark-colored Lexis sedan, police said.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police said the victim's condition was not known.

As the suspect remains at large, police have not identified a possible motive or released any other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. With no further information available, it's unclear whether the victim was driving at the time or if anyone else was inside the car when he was shot.

Officers investigate the scene in Valley Village where someone opened fire on a person inside a car, resulting in the vehicle crashing into an apartment building on Oct. 19, 2024. KCAL News