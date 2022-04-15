Watch CBS News

Victim of car-to-car shooting drives to Compton Sheriff's Station

Officials with the Compton Sheriff's Department said a car-to-car shooting occurred in the area of Tamarind Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. 

The victim drove to the Compton Sheriff's Station to get help, and was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

Sky9 was over the scene, where bullet holes in the driver's side door and window were easily visible. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Compton Sheriff's deputies can be seen investigating a vehicle involved in a car-to-car shooting on April 14, 2022.  CBSLA

