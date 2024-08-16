Watch CBS News
Victim dies weeks after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach in early-August died on Friday, nearly two weeks after they were struck by the unknown driver. 

The crash happened on Aug. 3 at around 9:30 p.m., when officers were sent to the intersection of E. Seventh Street and Saint Louis Avenue, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department. 

They arrived to find the victim, a 48-year-old homeless man named Anthony Tapia, lying in the street. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man until he was rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics. 

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect, but say that they were driving a dark-colored SUV and heading westbound on Seventh Street, where they hit the man as he was crossing the street. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD investigators at (562) 570-7355.

