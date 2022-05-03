Vice President Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to in-person work

Vice President Kamala Harris received a negative COVID-19 test Monday and is set to return to in-person work Tuesday.

Harris, 57, tested positive for OCVID on April 26 after ending a weeklong stay in Los Angeles.

According to a statement from her office, Harris has now "tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test."

"The vice president will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the 10-day period," according to her office.

The vice president had spent about a week at her Brentwood home and attended one event while in the area.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 in March.