Vice President Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to in-person work

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

Vice President Kamala Harris received a negative COVID-19 test Monday and is set to return to in-person work Tuesday. 

Harris, 57, tested positive for OCVID on April 26 after ending a weeklong stay in Los Angeles.

According to a statement from her office, Harris has now "tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test."

"The vice president will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the 10-day period," according to her office.

The vice president had spent about a week at her Brentwood home and attended one event while in the area.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 6:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

