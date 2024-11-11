Veterans Day sunny conditions could lead to showers and wind

Southern California is getting a weather sampler this week, as the area comes off a warm weekend. Veterans Day, it will continue to be dry and warm with mild conditions.

Then comes a system passing to the north that could bring a slight chance of showers and cooler-than-normal conditions late Monday night and into the overnight hours.

KCAL News meteorologist, Amber Lee, said it will be a quick-moving system, and once that passes, winds fire up again – but nothing like the gusts that hit the region last week.

"It will be gusty as we head into tomorrow morning, with wind advisories in place, but again, nothing as strong as what we saw last week," Lee said.

The wind advisories will be in place at 2 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday for parts of the Antelope Valley, the foothills and mountains of LA and Ventura counties, and a small portion of the San Fernando Valley – the usual wind-prone areas.

Tuesday through Thursday it will remain dry, but as the weekend approaches, there is another chance of showers as a bigger system moves in.

Friday night, there is a 30 % chance of rain with a 20% chance of rain Saturday.