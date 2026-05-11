Veteran tight end David Njoku signs with LA Chargers after 9 seasons with Browns

Veteran tight end David Njoku agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Njoku spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, earning one Pro Bowl selection while catching 384 passes for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns. He is second in Browns franchise history to Ozzie Newsome for catches and TDs among tight ends, but he became a free agent in February.

Njoku missed significant parts of the past two seasons with injuries. He had 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in 12 games last season.

Njoku could be a major contributor for the Chargers, who are rebooting Justin Herbert's offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Three tight ends caught at least 15 passes in McDaniel's offense with the Miami Dolphins last season. The Bolts' only major contributor to the passing game as a tight end last season was rookie Oronde Gadsden, the fifth-round pick who had 49 catches for 664 yards and three TDs.

Veteran receiver Keenan Allen is still on the free-agent market, but starting receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are returning to a Los Angeles passing offense that ranked 18th in the NFL last season despite another strong effort from Herbert, who earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

Los Angeles went 11-6 for the second straight season under head coach Jim Harbaugh but also lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.