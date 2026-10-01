Weather officials warn "very dangerous" heat wave expected to impact Southern California for more than a week

Weather officials are warning residents to prepare for a "very dangerous" heat wave that will likely impact the region for more than a week.

Conditions will begin to warm up on Thursday, with temperatures in most areas up 4 to 8 degrees above normal and inland communities up 10 degrees. The National Weather Service says the long-lasting heat wave will begin on Friday and last through most of next week.

Most of the coastal communities will have highs in the mid to upper 80s. Los Angeles County beaches could see some temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s.

The valleys will feel like the middle of summer, with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s to 105 degrees.

"Even through this heat wave will not likely produce record heat it will still be very dangerous due to the prolonged duration of the event," the NWS said.

An extreme heat watch will be in effect from Friday morning through next Thursday for Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches and valleys. Dangerously hot conditions could reach up to 105 degrees in some areas. An extreme heat warning will also be in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire from 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. next Thursday.

Weather officials say Saturday will be the hottest day over the course of next week. They added that in addition to the heat, humidity will also be a concern during the weather event.

Hurricane Rachel developing in the Pacific Ocean will increase humidity levels, meaning the relentless heat will have a hazardous wearing-down effect on people, weather officials said.

The NWS says the extended forecast shows there may be a couple of degrees of cooling next week, but it will be nowhere near enough to reduce the heat danger.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, check in on vulnerable populations, remain in air-conditioned rooms and limit outdoor activities during peak hours.