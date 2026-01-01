Versatile safety Quentin Lake agrees to a 3-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Quentin Lake, the do-it-all defensive back who has become a key component of their defense over the past four seasons.

The Rams announced the deal Thursday with Lake, an Orange County native and a sixth-round pick out of UCLA in 2022. The team simultaneously designated Lake to return from injured reserve after a six-game absence with an elbow injury.

The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Carnell Lake seized a prominent role on the Rams' defense in 2023, and he currently serves as a team captain and defensive signal-caller.

Depending on the situation, Lake can be seen lining up as a slot cornerback, a run defender in the box or a patrolling safety at the back of the defense.

In perhaps the greatest measure of the Rams' esteem for Lake, he has become the first defensive draft pick to get a contract extension with the Rams since retired superstar Aaron Donald, who was drafted in 2014.

Lake has 160 tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception over four seasons in Los Angeles.

Lake still might not play this Sunday when the Rams (11-5) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-13), but the team is optimistic he will return for the postseason.

Lake had surgery on his dislocated elbow in November, and his steadying presence has been missed by the Rams' defense, which had been one of the NFL's best this season before falling to 28th in scoring defense, 29th in yards allowed per play and 26th in big plays allowed over the past five weeks.

The Rams are headed to the playoffs for the third straight season. Lake has 23 tackles in three career playoff games.