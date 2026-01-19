Watch CBS News
Stolen box truck overturns at end of pursuit with LA County deputies

An allegedly stolen box truck crashed and overturned at the end of a pursuit with Los Angeles County deputies in Vernon on Monday afternoon. 

The crash happened in the 4700 block of District Boulevard at around 3:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

It's unclear where the vehicle was stolen. 

The suspect was arrested without further incident. Their condition was not immediately known following the crash. 

With SkyCal over the scene of the crash, a large number of items were seen in the back of the box truck, which was slightly ajar as a deputy looked inside. It's unclear exactly what the truck was carrying. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

