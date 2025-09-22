LAPD detectives seeking hit-and-run driver who left man with severe injuries in Vernon

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a man in the Vernon area in June, leaving him with severe injuries.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Washington Boulevard, according to a news release from LAPD. They say that the victim, who still hasn't been identified, was crossing the street when he was hit by a flatbed semi-truck.

The driver fled from the area heading eastbound toward Soto Street, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition at the time, the LAPD release said. His exact injuries were not disclosed.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 was offered for information that helps lead detectives to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD's Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713.