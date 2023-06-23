Watch CBS News
Vernon 2 car crash leaves 1 vehicle suspended on a fence: snarls traffic

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An early morning Vernon vehicle crash, that possibly was part of a Huntington Park Police pursuit, left one of the cars smashed up on a fence. 

Vernon police were at the scene at Santa Fe Avenue and 38th Street and they reported that Huntington Park Police were handling the situation, but it ended up in their jurisdiction around 6:30 a.m. Confirmation of a police pursuit is pending.

Los Angeles County Fire crews arrived at the scene around 6:45 a.m., and one person was taken to a hospital.

Traffic was backed up at Santa Fe Avenue and 38th Street during the morning commute.

An early morning Vernon vehicle crash left one injured. KCAL News
KCAL-News Staff
First published on June 23, 2023 / 8:47 AM

