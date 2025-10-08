Investigators share new video as deadly South Los Angeles hit-and-run suspect search continues

Police have released new surveillance video footage of a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in South Los Angeles back in June as they continue searching for a suspect.

The crash happened in the Vermont Vista neighborhood back on June 30, 2025, at around 7:10 p.m., when Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that a 1998-2002 Toyota Corolla driving westbound on Century Boulevard struck the victim at a high rate of speed.

A still from surveillance footage showing the moment the collision happened on June 30, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

The victim, 52-year-old Los Angeles man Shawn Graham, was walking in the road when he was hit, police said. Graham was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Without stopping to help, the driver continued driving and was last seen heading north on Wall Street.

Investigators still have not yet provided a description of the suspect.

As they continue their search, police have shared surveillance video footage on their YouTube channel.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered to anyone who has information that could help lead police to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact detectives at (213) 677-9791.